Chandigarh

Capt Amarinder Singh invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday

Amarinder and Sidhu have not been on best of terms ever since he exited the state council of ministers after being divested of the local government department last year, but there are efforts lately from both leaders to break the ice.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had asked former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to second the resolution in the state assembly against the Centre’s farm laws. Sidhu had also participated in a protest led by the chief minister in Delhi, signalling a thaw in ties. (HT file photo)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has invited former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday.

“He & @sherryontopp are expected to discuss state & national politics over the luncheon meeting,” Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted.

Amarinder and Sidhu are not on the best of terms ever since the latter exited the state council of ministers after being divested of the local government department last year, but there have been efforts lately from both leaders to break the ice.

Earlier, Amarinder asked Sidhu to second the resolution in the state assembly against the Centre’s farm laws and then the latter also participated in a protest led by the chief minister in Delhi.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and state in-charge Harish Rawat has been openly trying for a rapprochement between Amarinder and Sidhu and also been pushing for an important role for the cricketer-turned-politician. Though there is discontent in a section of the party over the importance being given by him to Sidhu, Rawat recently advised the state leaders to be more “flexible and accommodating” towards the former minister.

