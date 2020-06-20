Sections
Capt calls all-party meet on farm sector ordinances

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has called an all-party meeting on June 24 over the issue of three ordinances related to the agriculture sector, recently passed by the Centre, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday.

“Views of all the parties will be taken to arrive at the consensus that these ordinances were against the interest of the farming community and we should approach the Centre and the prime minister over this issue,” Jakhar said.

He said farming communities were up against this ‘kala kanoon’ (black law) and they have vehemently opposed these ordinances.



“Under these laws, the efforts are being made to hand over the rights of farmers to the multinationals and big corporates,” he alleged and expressed fear that the Narendra Modi government had decided to “disband” the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism with these ordinances under a “planned move”.

The Centre recently passed three ordinances, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

The Centre had said these would transform the farm sector and help raise farmers’ income.

However, the Congress government in Punjab had said these ordinances were completely against farmers and would badly hit the agrarian state.

The amendment to the Essential Commodities Act was meant to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion.

