Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Capt failed to act against liquor smuggling: Akali Dal

Capt failed to act against liquor smuggling: Akali Dal

Addressing a press conference here, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the chief minister was duty bound to protect state resources and act against those looting its treasury

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday accused chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of failing in his constitutional duty to take action against some Congress leaders indulging involved in liquor smuggling.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the chief minister was duty bound to protect state resources and act against those looting its treasury. “The CM should tell Punjabis why he has not taken action till now even though Congress politicians have caused a loss of Rs 5,600 crore to the state exchequer in league with the liquor mafia in the last three years,” he alleged.

Cheema also alleged that it had also come to light that thousands of litres of ENA (extra neutral alcohol) had been unlawfully released from distilleries owned by Congressmen and their close associates and was dispatched to illegal distilleries and bottling plants as has been revealed in Khanna, Rajpura and Ludhiana cases.

He demanded identification and action against distilleries engaging in this illegality besides audit of the ENA stock of all distilleries in the state. “Only an inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court can probe this multi-thousand crore scam,” he said, accusing the state government of a cover-up.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India unlocks air travel on 383 routes with new rules
May 22, 2020 00:05 IST
Gold in shrines a treasure of Sikhs: Sukhbir
May 22, 2020 00:05 IST
After two months of lockdown, Mohali MC losses nearing ₹13 crore
May 22, 2020 00:04 IST
Owner of popular grocery store in Defence Colony tests Covid+
May 22, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.