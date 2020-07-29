Capt names newborn tiger cubs in Chhatbir Zoo

Three Royal Bengal tiger cubs were born to white tigress Diya at the Chhatbir Zoo in November last year. (HT File Photo)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday named three tiger cubs at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir village, in an online ceremony on the occasion of International Tiger Day.

Three Royal Bengal tiger cubs were born to white tigress Diya at the Chhatbir Zoo in November last year. The female cub was named Dilnoor, while the two males will be called Amar and Arjun, said a zoo spokesperson.

The name of a female cub, as per the Central Zoo Authority’s guidelines, must begin with first letter of the mother’s name, the spokesperson said. Similarly, the name of a male cub should start with first letter of the father’s name. The cub’s father’s name is Aman.

After naming the cubs in a namkaran ceremony, the CM tweeted, “Tiger is the pride of our country & we are home to over 70% of the world’s tiger population. On #International Tiger Day, let us rededicate ourselves to improving their habitat. Sharing pictures of tigress Diya with her cubs Amar, Arjun & Dilnoor in Chhatbir Zoo.”

Chhatbir Zoo, one of the largest zoos in India, is spread over 505 acres of forest area in Mohali and is home to around 1,500 species, including five adult tigers and three new born cubs.