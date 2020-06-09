Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Capt promises 8-hour power supply for paddy sowing

Capt promises 8-hour power supply for paddy sowing

Amarinder appealed to farmers to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured the state farmers of uninterrupted 8-hour power supply for the tubewells as well as regular water supply for sowing of paddy.

In a message to the farmers a day before paddy sowing begins on Wednesday, Amarinder appealed to them to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols. He urged them to wear face masks, and diligently follow all health protocols advised by the authorities from time to time.

He also expressed satisfaction at the initial results of the unique direct sowing method, for which the state government has provided machines to the farmers this season. The results have been encouraging, with paddy needing less water, he said, adding that the technique is also less labour-intensive.

