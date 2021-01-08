Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Captain acting as BJP’s CM, attempting to weaken farmers’ protest: Sukhbir

Captain acting as BJP’s CM, attempting to weaken farmers’ protest: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal chief accuses Capt Amarinder Singh of dancing to the Centre’s tunes ever since he came to power

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:32 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal trading barbs. (HT file photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday alleged that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has been working as the “BJP’s CM” since the Congress formed the government in the state in 2017.

“Since the beginning, the way Captain acted and ran his government clearly indicates that he was dancing to the Centre’s tunes. He has the best relationship with the BJP-led Union government since ever since he formed the government in Punjab,” Sukhbir said in reply to a query.

The SAD broke ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a week after party MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Cabinet in protest against the new agriculture laws in September.

Sukhbir said that following instructions from Union home minister Amit Shah, Capt Singh was attempting to weaken the farmers’ protest. “Why have IGs and SSPs of Punjab Police been participating in meetings between the Centre and farmers? The CM is trying out all options to weaken the farmers’ protest and has now started registering cases against singers and farmers just for dumping cow dung outside the BJP leaders’ house,” Sukhbir said, alleging that it all has been done by the chief minister as he is under the BJP’s pressure due to his ED investigations and visa (indicating to his Pakistan friend).

“The resolutions passed against three farm bills in the Vidhan Sabha have not been sent to the governor for the final nod which shows intentions of the CM that he is against the farmers,” Sukhbir added.

