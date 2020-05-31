Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Captain Amarinder Singh warns China against bid to intrude into Indian territory

Captain Amarinder Singh warns China against bid to intrude into Indian territory

While we do not want war, we will not tolerate any bullying by Beijing, the CM said

Updated: May 31, 2020 02:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned China against any attempt to intrude into Indian territory, saying India will not back off in the face of Beijing’s intimidation.

“While we do not want war, we will not tolerate any bullying by Beijing,” said the CM, warning the neighbouring country against taking India lightly. “This is not 1962,” he said, making it clear that if China did not stop indulging in intimidating behaviour, it would have to pay the price.

“The Indian Army is ready to give a befitting reply and China should not take any chances,” he warned, in response to a Kolkata resident’s question, during his live session on a social media platform. “We don’t want war with any nation and want the situation to improve, but if they keep behaving like this we won’t have any other option left,” he said, urging China to mend its ways and talk to India to resolve the issue. Amarinder said China cannot stop India from building any infrastructure on its side of the border.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Captain Amarinder Singh warns China against bid to intrude into Indian territory
May 31, 2020 02:09 IST
CBI arrests fraudster declared ‘dead’ 30 years ago in Patiala
May 31, 2020 02:03 IST
Trader contracts virus, Amritsar’s new cloth market shuts again
May 31, 2020 01:58 IST
SAD to launch state-wide stir if free power to farmers goes
May 31, 2020 01:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.