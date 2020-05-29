Sections
Car driver arrested for not wearing face mask in Chandigarh

As per the directives of the UT administration, wearing a mask is mandatory while being in public, while movement of vehicles is banned between 7pm and 7am in the city

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Not wearing a face mask while driving your car can invite an FIR in Chandigarh.

In probably the first such case, the Chandigarh Police arrested a Mullanpur resident for the offence on Friday night.

A police patrol party intercepted the car being driven by Randeep Singh Bhanott of Mullanpur in Sector 44 around 3am, and found he was not wearing a face mask.

Police said on being stopped, Bhanott started arguing with the PCR team, as well as the beat patrol party.



He was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station. He was later let off on bail.

As per the directives of the UT administration, wearing a mask is mandatory while being in public, while movement of vehicles is banned between 7pm and 7am in the city.

PEDESTRIAN ARRESTED

Similarly, Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, was arrested near Kishangarh Chowk, Chandigarh, for not wearing a face mask and disobeying the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate. He was later released on bail.

A case in this regard was registered under Section 188 of the IPC at the IT Park police station.

