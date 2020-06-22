Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Career Advancement Scheme: Panjab University teachers’ body asks varsity to conduct pending interviews

Career Advancement Scheme: Panjab University teachers’ body asks varsity to conduct pending interviews

The teachers’ body wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking interviews to be fixed either physically or virtually to avoid further delay

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Monday sought that pending interviews of teachers who are eligible for promotion under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), formulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), be held by the university.

The teachers’ body wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking interviews to be fixed either physically or virtually to avoid further delay. Interviews of many teachers were delayed after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to PUTA, there are around 40 teachers whose promotions are pending currently under CAS.

“Conducting interviews at the earliest will serve as a huge moral boost for teachers who are approaching PUTA out of anxiety and stress,” the letter to the V-C states.

“Experts from neighboring universities/areas may be invited, since they can travel to Chandigarh by car and return the same day. In case outstation experts indicate their inability to travel, rather than holding the whole meeting virtually, it would be more appropriate to have the main venue at Panjab University, with outstation experts joining online,” they said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former chief secy challenges penalty on rent, UT admin on notice
Jun 22, 2020 23:22 IST
At Lok Nayak, patients’ families wait hours for update on their condition
Jun 22, 2020 23:20 IST
Can’t pay staff salaries due to delay in release of Post-matric Scholarships, says Punjab unaided colleges’ association
Jun 22, 2020 23:20 IST
Chandigarh lags behind UTs in Covid-19 testing
Jun 22, 2020 23:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.