Career advancement scheme: PU teachers await pending promotion

More than 50 teachers at Panjab University are still waiting for their pending interviews for promotion under career advancement scheme (CAS).The interviews of teachers were...

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:03 IST

By Dar Ovais,

The interviews of several teachers were fixed in March and April, but due to Covid-19 outbreak, they could neither be held on the scheduled date nor could be rescheduled. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The interviews of teachers were fixed in March and April, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many of them could neither be held on the scheduled date nor could be rescheduled.

After showing discontent over the pending cases of promotions under CAS and the delay in the meetings of selection committees of such cases, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) had in February written to PU vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar to expedite the process, after which dates for the interviews were fixed. However, not all interviews were held due to the pandemic.

Dr Dolly of PU’s directorate of sports, whose interview for CAS promotion is pending, said, “We are eagerly waiting for the interviews.” PUTA had on Friday told the V-C that pending CAS interviews should be held without any further delay.



Its letter to V-C reads that interviews, both physical as well as virtual, are being conducted by other universities for the recruitment of faculty as well as CAS promotions. Various state public commissions have recently held physical interviews for faculty recruitment, with experts coming from different parts of the country.”

PUTA president Professor Rajesh Gill said, “When the entire country has been opened up under the process of unlock, conducting CAS interviews is also possible. More than 50 teachers are waiting for interviews. The university can even opt for online mode for interviews as well. Experts of the neighbouring varsities can be invited to conduct the pending interviews.”

Meanwhile, V-C Raj Kumar said, “The interviews have been delayed due to the pandemic. The experts, chancellor nominees, cannot come from other states during this time.”

