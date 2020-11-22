Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Carpenter held with 20 heritage chairs missing from Panjab University

Carpenter held with 20 heritage chairs missing from Panjab University

Identified as Sarafraj, 48, of Baltana in Mohali, he deals in heritage furniture items, collecting them from thieves and further supplying them to brokers and junk dealers after repairs

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Making the first breakthrough in the case of missing heritage furniture from Panjab University, Chandigarh Police have arrested a carpenter who had bought the chairs from the thief.

Also, 20 of the 48 chairs that had gone missing from the sociology department between November 1 and 3 have been recovered. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the thief, said police.

The carpenter has been identified as Sarafraj, 48, of Baltana in Mohali. Police said he deals in heritage furniture items, collecting them from thieves and further supplying them to brokers and junk dealers after repairs.

He was arrested by the crime branch from near the jungle area behind Panjab University on Friday. He was carrying two chairs and turned towards Dhanas on seeing police. Later, his interrogation led to the recovery of 18 more chairs from the jungle area. He was produced in court on Saturday, and remanded to three-day police custody.

The missing furniture included 36 chairs from the department’s seminar hall at the ground floor, 10 chairs from the second floor hall and two chairs from the department’s office. After the theft surfaced, the department made internal inquiries.

A complaint was forwarded to police on November 12, and an FIR was registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday. After the carpenter’s arrest, Section 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) was added to the FIR.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
Nov 21, 2020 23:02 IST
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
Nov 22, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Donald Trump stays mum on sharing vaccines as leaders push for equality
Nov 22, 2020 01:14 IST
Haryana reports 2,666 fresh cases, 25 deaths
Nov 22, 2020 01:14 IST
Patiala Police forms special teams to study accident blackspots
Nov 22, 2020 01:11 IST
2 more students test positive in Jhajjar
Nov 22, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.