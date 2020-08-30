Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cars, electricity poles damaged as tree falls in Sector 21-B

Cars, electricity poles damaged as tree falls in Sector 21-B

Growing in a vacant plot close to house number 1052, the tree damaged power lines as it fell, leading to a day-long power outage

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A tree toppled over cars in Chandigarh’s Sector 21-B on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

A tree with hollowed out roots toppled over in Sector 21-B, damaging three cars and electricity poles on Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Growing in a vacant plot close to house number 1052, the tree damaged power lines as it fell, leading to a day-long power outage. “The tree had hollowed out roots and we had asked authorities concerned to remove it. It was bound to fall. A similar tree is growing at an awkward angle near this plot, which can also fall anytime,” said Kuldeep Singh Gill, president of the Sector 21-B resident welfare association (RWA).

Dr Sanjeev Mahindru, whose sports utility vehicle, a Mahindra XUV 300, was parked under the tree, said its roof, windshield and bonnet were damaged. “It will cost a lot of money to get the vehicle repaired and I’m not even sure if insurance will cover it,” said Mahindru, who runs a private clinic in Lalru with his wife.

Two cars, a Verna and a Santro, also had minor damages because of the falling poles.



Raj Kumar Singla, who lives close to the spot said they had been writing to the administration since 2018 to remove the tree but they were told it was not dead and could not be cut.

When contacted, UT horticulture division officials said, “The exact cause of the tree falling down is being looked into. Officials were called to clear the tree and fix the electricity poles in the morning.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Curbs imposed in Srinagar, Budgam districts to prevent people from taking out processions
Aug 30, 2020 23:02 IST
Cars, electricity poles damaged as tree falls in Sector 21-B
Aug 30, 2020 23:05 IST
Haryana government is synonymous with corruption, unemployment and crime: Hooda
Aug 30, 2020 22:59 IST
Man shot dead in Haryana’s Kurukshetra
Aug 30, 2020 22:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.