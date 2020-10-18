Sections
CAS promotions: PUTA threatens to hold dharna if interview schedule not finalised by November 3

The interviews were fixed in March and April, but due to the virus outbreak, many of them could neither be held on the scheduled dates nor could be rescheduled.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In their letter to the V-C, PUTA said that there was no justification for not holding the pending interviews “when Unlock 5 has already been announced by the Government of India and most of the restrictions have been removed from October 15. (HT FILE)

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Sunday said they will hold a dharna at the university if the schedule for pending interviews of teachers for promotions, under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), is not finalised by November 3.

The teachers’ body wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and demanded that the pending interviews of more than 50 teachers “who have been waiting for months” be held.

CAS promotions were one of the main agendas of the new PUTA executive body in the recent elections. The interviews were fixed in March and April, but due to the virus outbreak, many of them could neither be held on the scheduled dates nor could be rescheduled.

In their letter to the V-C, PUTA said that there was no justification for not holding the pending interviews “when Unlock 5 has already been announced by the Government of India and most of the restrictions have been removed from October 15.”

The letter also stated that if the schedule was not finalised by November 3, PUTA would sit on a dharna protest at 12noon on that day in front of wherever the vice-chancellor was operating from.

V-C Raj Kumar said, “We have already initiated the process and the schedule of interviews will be finalised soon.”

