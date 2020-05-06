Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Case spike: 1,848 home quarantined in Chandigarh in 2 weeks

Majority are in Bapu Dham Colony, from where over 50 persons have tested positive, followed by Sectors 30 and 38

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

According to the contact tracing team of the municipal corporation, since April 24, as many as 93 positive cases have been reported in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

With Chandigarh witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases, over 1,800 residents have been put under home quarantine in less than two weeks.

According to the contact tracing team of the municipal corporation, since April 24, as many as 93 positive cases have been reported in Chandigarh. The spurt started when the first positive case – a 30-year-old OT attendant from Government Medical College and Hospital — was reported from Bapu Dham Colony.

Since then, 1,848 persons have been put under home quarantine, a majority in Bapu Dham Colony, from where over 50 persons have tested positive, followed by Sectors 30 and 38.

Sharing details, an MC official, requesting anonymity, said, “On April 24, OT attendant’s 242 contacts were quarantined and 18 came out to be positive, then 80 contacts of another man (whose source of infection is the first case) were quarantined, of which 12 tested positive. Then on April 28, a youth was tested positive, whose 208 contacts were quarantined and one tested positive.”



On April 27, 43 contacts of a sector 30 resident were quarantined, of which one was tested positive. The next day, on April 28, 21 contacts of a female from sector 30 were quarantined; of which 4 were tested positive.

In Sector 15, 64 contacts of one corona positive person were quarantined, of which none tested positive. On May 5, a Dhanas woman was tested positive and her 199 contacts were quarantined, while the report of how many got infected is awaited.

