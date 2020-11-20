Sections
Case under MTP Act registered in Kalka

A woman who was six to seven weeks pregnant tried to induce abortion through a kit her husband had bought from a friend

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Kalka police registered a case under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, on Thursday, after woman tried to destroy her foetus using an abortion kit.

A case under section 3, 4, 5 (2) of the Act was registered at the Kalka police station.

Senior medical officer Dharmender from Kalka informed the police that a patient (name withheld), who was married to Ravi Kumar from Rathpur Colony in Pinjore, Panchkula, had visited the SDH, Kalka, on October 17 at 9.59 am with a “history of intake of MTP kit at home and retained products of conception (RPOC) as confirmed by staff at a diagnostic centre.”

Later, it was learnt that the patient’s husband had bought the kit for her, confirmed Dr Jyoti Sahu, gynaecologist SDH, Kalka.



After she was admitted the patient was in need of treatment “evacuate the products of conception”. When asked what she had taken for conception “she said she was six to seven weeks pregnant and her husband had bought the kit through a friend named Virender, a resident of Kurukshetra. She gave a handwritten statement regarding the same,” Sahu said.

“When I made enquiries her husband (Ravi) he admitted that he had bought the MTP kit from his friend Virender for Rs 450, who got it from another person in Mohali, Punjab, but his name was not disclosed by Ravi,” Sahu added

The FIR was requested at the doctor’s request against persons who used the MTP kit illegally. She also called for unearthing the racket of illegal supply of MTP kits.

