Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cases spike, Punjab’s patient ratio on a slide

Cases spike, Punjab’s patient ratio on a slide

Analysis of the figures available with the health department reveals that state’s patient ratio decreased from 1.76% on May 25 to 1.09% on June 11

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:36 IST

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Even as there has been a sharp increase in the number of positive cases in Punjab lately, but state’s patient ratio (proportion of positive cases against samples tested) has decreased with nearly five-fold increase in testing in a fortnight.

Analysis of the figures available with the health department reveals that state’s patient ratio decreased from 1.76% on May 25 to 1.09% on June 11. Sampling in Punjab has touched 10,000 per day from 1,500-2,500 in the last week of May, and the dip in the patient ratio is a good sign for Punjab.

Notably, as per reports, some worst-hit states have decreased testing after spurt in positive cases in the past over two weeks.

“Our testing has doubled since June 1 but the patient ratio of the state has revolved around 1% which is a matter of satisfaction for us. One out of 100 testing positive shows that the situation is under control,” Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said.



As per the June 12 figures, Punjab recorded 2,986 Covid-19 patients out of 1,65,548 samples tested, which comes out to be 1.8%. With maximum cases, Amritsar district has the highest patient ratio at 6%.

Since June 1, Punjab has tested 85,420 samples till June 13 at an average of 6,570 tests a day.

PATIENTS DOUBLING QUICKLY NOW

The spurt in positive cases has brought down the doubling time of patients from 55 days on June 4 to 25 days on June 12. On May 18, patients in the state had doubled after 91 days. Punjab has detected over 700 Covid-19 cases since June 1.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cases spike, Punjab’s patient ratio on a slide
Jun 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Housing society in Kandivli first to get Mumbai civic body’s nod to set up isolation centre within premises
Jun 14, 2020 00:33 IST
Anmol Narang is first Sikh woman to graduate from US Military Academy
Jun 14, 2020 00:29 IST
Donald Trump describes coronavirus as ‘invincible enemy’, says America will defeat it
Jun 14, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.