Sections
Home / Chandigarh / CASH-FOR-JOB SCAM: Punjab govt okays appointment of 61 college lecturers

CASH-FOR-JOB SCAM: Punjab govt okays appointment of 61 college lecturers

During the tenure of former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Ravi Inder Singh Sidhu, who was arrested by Vigilance Bureau in case of corruption in recruitment, the personnel department had cancelled the selection of the college lecturers through a notification on May 16, 2003.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab higher education department has okayed giving appointment to 61 college lecturers who were selected by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) 18 years back in 2002 when Ravi Sidhu was its chairman.

Higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that 16 appointment letters have already been given to such candidates and those lecturers found eligible would also be given appointment letters provided they submit documents.

Bajwa said the issue of recruitment of the lecturers was stalled for a long time due to the matter being sub-judice.

“But now with the court giving its judgment, the departmental committee has found 61 college lecturers eligible,” said Bajwa.



During the tenure of former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Ravi Inder Singh Sidhu, who was arrested by Vigilance Bureau in case of corruption in recruitment, the personnel department had cancelled the selection of the college lecturers through a notification on May 16, 2003.

The move was challenged by 69 selected candidates who filed different writ petitions in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years
Jun 06, 2020 00:54 IST
E ward doubling rate is 42 days; BMC says because of testing
Jun 06, 2020 00:52 IST
About 12 lakh migrants return home from Maharashtra
Jun 06, 2020 00:51 IST
2 weeks of relaxations crucial: BMC
Jun 06, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.