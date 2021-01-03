Sections
CAT 2020: Chandigarh tricity students shine

An estimated 6,000 candidates registered for the tests last year, figures that were much lower than the usual count because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh

At least 15 students from the tricity scored more than 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT-2020) results declared on Saturday.

An estimated 6,000 candidates registered for the tests last year in the region, figures that were much lower than the usual count because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAT is the gateway for students to India’s top business schools, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).



Sargam Bansal, a Punjab Engineering College (PEC) student, who scored 99.17 percentile said, “This year CAT was a different ball game altogether with surprises on account of both number of questions and timing. So the key was to have faith in your preparation and not to be unnerved by the unknown”.

Among males, Kshitiz Garg with 99.61 percentile, pursuing engineering from PEC, credited his success to building a strong foundation and taking mocks regularly.

Himani Garg from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College with 99.05 Percentile, reflected on her ability to identify doable questions as her mantra for success.

Hirdesh Madan, director of coaching centre Bulls Eye, said, “Interestingly there are a good number of girls in the toppers’ list this time. “I think in 2021 there will be a rise in the number of CAT aspirants as last year’s numbers were adversely affected by Covid-19, which left students confused about career prospects,” he said.

