Caught on cam: Kathua cops shower money on woman dancer at I-Day party

The video clips of cops showering currency notes on a woman dancer at a police station in Bani area of Kathua district on Independence Day has left the J&K police red-faced.

A local said the police had organised a cultural programme at Bani police station on August 15 evening. “The SHO, a few other cops and invitees were seen dancing around the woman, while some among them showered money on her,” he added.

The videos are being seen in bad taste by the civil society here.

Admitting that a ‘Bada Khana’ function had been organised at the police station, Kathua SP Ramnish Gupta said the matter has been brought to his notice and it is being looked into.

Deputy magistrate OP Bhagat said, “The videos are being checked for authenticity. We will see if there was any violation of service conduct rules.”

Despite repeated attempts, Bani SHO Ghulam Kamal Hassan could not be reached for his take.