CBI court allows UT DIG more time for prosecution sanction against suspended SHO

A special CBI court has given more time till July 29 to the UT deputy inspector general (DIG) of police for submitting the final order regarding the sanction to prosecute suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur in a 2017 graft case.

“The court is not competent to take cognizance against inspector Jaswinder Kaur in the absence of prosecution sanction against her,” said special judge CBI, Sushil Kumar Garg.

In the court, the district attorney, Chandigarh, requested the court to adjourn the matter for 4-5 days for considering the grant of sanction. On the other hand, public prosecutor for the CBI, KP Singh, submitted that five months and 10 days had already elapsed for considering the grant of sanction from the date of order – February 13, 2020.

However, CBI had no objection to grant more time to submit the final report in the matter, he said.

The matter was adjourned for July 29.

In October 2017, sub-inspector (SI) Mohan Singh was arrested for accepting Rs 2 lakh in bribe, allegedly on the directions of the then Sector 31 SHO, Jaswinder Kaur.

Prem Singh Bisht, the complainant, had alleged that the SI, who was the investigating officer in an attempt to murder case, demanded Rs 9 lakh to drop the names of three of his employees from the FIR.

Bisht had alleged that the SI had told him that the Rs 8 lakh were for SHO Jaswinder Kaur and Rs 1 lakh for him. The CBI had arrested the SI while accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe, but the case was closed against Kaur as the agency could not find any evidence to implicate her.

However, in the CBI court, the complainant had said that he was taken to SHO Kaur by the SI at Old Car Bazaar in Hallomajra, where a meeting had taken place and SHO had demanded money.

In 2019, Bisht had moved an application to declare Kaur an accused in the case, followed by another application in February 2020, where he stated he was being pressured by the SHO.

Taking cognizance of the applications, the court had directed CBI to place before the sanctioning authority (SSP, Chandigarh) all evidence, so that the authority could apply its own mind whether to give sanction for prosecution or not.

On July 17, the UT DIG had told the court that Kaur’s prosecution was under consideration.