CBI court initiates process to declare suspended Chandigarh inspector PO

Stating that she is deliberately absconding and concealing herself to evade arrest, a special CBI court has initiated proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, an accused in a Rs 5 lakh graft case.

“This court is fully satisfied that accused Jaswinder Kaur is intentionally and deliberately absconding and concealing herself with a view to evade her arrest despite having the knowledge of the proceedings initiated against her. Therefore proclamation proceedings are required to be initiated against her in the interest of fair justice,” said Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge, CBI, in Thursday’s order.

The court also ordered issuance of a proclamation warrant against Kaur, requiring her to appear before it at 11am on August 29.

The order came after CBI failed to arrest Kaur despite non-bailable warrants against her.

On June 29, the inspector, along with an alleged conduit, Bhagwan Singh, was booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on charges of seeking Rs 5 lakh bribe from a Manimajra resident, Gurdeep Singh for not lodging an FIR of cheating and forgery.

As per CBI, Kaur was informed in person to join the investigation at CBI office on June 30 and she was again informed telephonically. However, she did not appear before CBI, and instead created false evidence in a DDR at Manimajra station, where she was SHO, that she had returned from CBI office, Sector 30.

The CBI court had first issued non-bailable warrants against Kaur on July 20. After they were not executed in time, fresh warrants were issued, returnable on July 23. As, Kaur continues to be at large, proclamation proceedings have been initiated against her.

Both the district courts and the Punjab and Haryana high court have already dismissed her pleas for anticipatory bail.