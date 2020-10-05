CBI court to check attendance of juvenile who gave fake certificate for PEC admission

The CBI court wants to check the attendance of a juvenile awarded community service for submitting a fake certificate to get admitted to PEC Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has asked for the attendance report of a juvenile awarded community service for a year for taking admission in PEC University of Technology on the basis fake Nepalese citizen certificates in 2010.

The court issued the notice to the district child welfare officer, Panchkula, to submit the attendance report even as records of five other juveniles have already been submitted.

“The district child welfare officer is directed to submit the attendance report of (the juvenile) on or before October 12,” the court order reads, referring to the youngster who joined community service from March 3 to September 30.

The special CBI court had in January provided relief to six juveniles by cutting short their three-year reformation to one year of community service.

The case was registered against 11 persons, including the six juveniles and five others whose trial is pending before the special judicial magistrate.

The juveniles, citizens of India, procured fake certificates to prove they were Nepalese citizens to get seats in PEC through the direct admission of student abroad scheme.

They had spent a year at the institute before the matter came to light.

The Juvenile Justice Board on November 14, 2018, had awarded them three years of reformation with a fine of

Rs 600. Later, in a statement in the CBI court, the youths admitted their guilt and pleaded for leniency.

The CBI court Later converted their three-year reformation to one year of community service.