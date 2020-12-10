Sections
CBI court seeks directions from HC to resume graft trial against former DSP Raka Ghira

CBI had arrested Ghira from her Sector-15 house for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in 2011. However, the case has been on stay since 2018.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:01 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A special CBI court has forwarded an application moved by the investigating agency to the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding resuming the graft trial against former Mohali deputy superintendent of police Raka Ghira.

In 2011, CBI had arrested Ghira from her Sector-15 house for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. However, the case has been on stay since 2018.

Former Mohali DSP Raka Ghira

Last month, the agency had filed an application to resume the trial in the wake of the Supreme Court (SC) order directing magistrates all over the country to resume trials in cases on stay for over six months.

In response, Ghira’s counsel pointed out that proceedings in the case were pending in high court and had been adjourned on the account of the Covid-19 pandemic vide an order dated August 27, 2020.

On Thursday, the CBI court sent the application to the HC to take notice of details of the case and pass further order on whether to vacate the stay or not in view of the SC order.

The high court will hear the case next on January 8, 2021.

