CBI wants trial to resume in three Chandigarh cases stayed by HC over six months ago

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed applications in the bureau’s special court seeking resumption of trial proceedings in three cases put on stay by the Punjab and Haryana high court over six months ago.

The pleas come following a Supreme Court order directing magistrates all over the country to “go ahead with trial on the expiry of six months of the stay order passed by any court, including high court.”

There are at least nine high-profile cases, sub-judice in the special CBI court, that have been on stay for over six months.

Of these three involve Satish Kumar Paddam, the then executive engineer, Panjab University; Shilpy Pattar, the then SDM (East) and Naveen Sharma, the then sub-inspector (SI) with economic offences wing (EOW).

In July 2010, Paddam and PU’s then sub-divisional engineer Nand Lal Kaushal were booked for taking Rs 35,000 bribe from a man carrying out renovation work at PU.

The case was stayed by HC on July 13, 2018.

“The case is in its final stage, as the prosecution witnesses have been examined and defence arguments have concluded. But, Paddam moved an application in HC, stating that voice samples were taken in police custody. On July 13, 2018, he got a stay from the court,” said a court official.

After CBI moved a plea to resume trial recently, Paddam, in his reply to court on November 18, sought the application’s dismissal, citing the Covid pandemic as one of the reasons.

Another case, where CBI filed an application, dates back to 2012.

In September 2012, EOW SI Naveen Sharma was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from an accused in a case. As per CBI, Sharma was investigating a high-profile case registered on the complaint of former Punjab IAS officer Gurnihal Singh Pirzada.

The third case, involving Shilpy Pattar, has been on stay since August 16, 2018.

Pattar, a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, who was deputed in Chandigarh, had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh as bribe for de-sealing a showroom in Sector 26. After negotiations, the deal was allegedly struck at Rs 2 lakh, of which Rs 50,000 were to be paid on August 5. But, a CBI team raided her house and recovered the money.

“She approached HC seeking discharge from the allegations on two grounds. Firstly, that her voice samples were taken forcibly in CBI custody and that these should not be played out as it leads to self-incrimination. Then, she moved a civil writ stating that sanctioning authority did not apply its mind while giving sanction to prosecute her,” said a CBI official.

CBI’s plea to continue the trial is listed for November 19.