CBSE board exams from May 4: Many pvt schools in Ludhiana to conduct pre-boards twice

Majority of the private schools already conducted the pre-boards in December

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:19 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) deciding to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 from May 4, several private schools have decided to postpone the pre-board exams. Others have decided to conduct two such exams along with weekly tests to ensure students are fully prepared.

Amid the Covid pandemic, the board took the decision after taking feedback from and consulting various stakeholders. The practicals/projects and internal assessment for Class 12 will be conducted from March 1.

Majority of the private schools have already conducted pre-board exams in December and were planning to conduct revision tests for students at school. However, in the last three days, they have received requests from parents to hold the pre-board exams later before final exams.

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, conducted pre-boards in December for students of board classes and were planning to hold it again this month. But now, they have decided to conduct it in March.



School principal Paramjit Kaur, said, “The final board exams will be held in May so why conduct the pre-board exams early. We will hold regular classes for the students from now so that they can clear their doubts.”

Other private schools such as BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri is also planning to postpone the pre-board exams. It was scheduled to begin from January 9 for the board classes. School principal Vandna Shahi, said, “We will ask the students of boards classes to attend classes physically. Teachers can repeat the concepts which are difficult and revise the syllabus.”

The authorities of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, have decided to conduct pre-board exams for Class 10 students online instead of offline from January 5. The school has 427 students in Class 10. JK Sidhu, principal, said, “We will conduct the pre-board exams as per schedule for Classes 10 and 12 from January 5 and January 16, respectively. We will again hold pre-boards for Class 10 physically in February.”

Kundan Vidya Mandir school, Civil Lines, will conduct the pre-board exams for board classes from January 7. School principal Navita Puri, said, “The schedule for pre-board exam was already finalised and the exam will be conducted as per schedule. But we will conduct a test series for both classes.”

At Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Udham Singh Nagar, the pre-board exams will start from January 15 for board classes. The authorities have decided to conduct two such exams to ensure students are fully prepared.

