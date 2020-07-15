CBSE Class-10 boards:  Chandigarh’s Institute For The Blind announces 100% results

Sections
Kishore Kumar, who scored 89.8%, is the school topper, Akhil Thukral, who attained 87.40%, stood second while Padma Angmo and Emanjeet Singh Atwal scored 85.2% and tied for the third position.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:21 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Topper, Kishore Kumar, celebrating his score with his parents in Kurali on Wednesday. His parents run a tea stall. (HT Photo )

All Class-10 students of the Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, cleared the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

All 13 students who appeared for the exam passed.

Kishore Kumar, who scored 89.8%, is the school topper. In 2019, Jashanpreet Kaur, had topped with 88.8% marks.

Akhil Thukral, who attained 87.40%, stood second while Padma Angmo and Emanjeet Singh Atwal scored 85.2% and tied for the third position.



Principal JS Jayara said, “This year’s batch was focused. I always tell students to treat education as a means of empowerment. I hope all of them go on to pursue graduate and postgraduate degrees. All students will be continuing their education at this institute.”

Ask him about how the students prepared, the principal said, “Apart from going through study material in Braille, students also heard audiotapes of NCERT textbooks.”

TOPPER CREDITS TECHNOLOGY FOR SCORE

Kumar, whose parents run a tea stall in Kurali, credits technology for helping him and his classmates attain stellar scores.

“Rather than only being dependent on the study material in Braille, we also used the internet. We would listen to audio books and browse through YouTube videos to understand difficult topics.”

Kumar says he would like to either prepare for UPSC examinations or become a businessman.

He also credits his friends for his success. “I stayed at the institute’s hostel and rarely studied any topic alone. My classmates and I would revise with each other.”

Thukral, a resident of Ferozepur in Punjab, dreams of becoming an IAS officer. “It is important to remain focused and debate and discuss topics to attain a good result,” he said.

Thukral , who hails from a business family, is fond of playing cricket and swears it is the best stress buster.

