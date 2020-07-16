CBSE Class 10 result: Sports achievers from Chandigarh excel in board exams, score over 90%

They excelled in their respective sports disciplines both nationally and internationally, and now they have achieved impressive scores in the CBSE Class 10 board exams too.

Meet Yashika Sharma, Kanhiaya Aaditya, Jashanbir Singh and Radhika Vasudeva, the young sporting stars who have scored above 90 percent marks in the board exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

An international roller skater Yashika Sharma scored 93.6% in the boards.

A student of St Anne’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Yashika represented the country in the World Roller Games held in Barcelona, Spain, last year. She had also competed in five national championships and won as many medals, including three gold and two silver medals. “Sports is my strength and it helps me for my overall development. I want to pursue skating further along with my studies. My aim is to join defence services and have already started preparing for it,” says Yashika.

Kanhiaya Aaditya, a junior national champion in baseball, scored 92%. The St John’s High School student also competed in martial arts nationals. “Sports helped me focus better in academics and because of my sports activities, I am able to concentrate and score better marks in the boards. I am thankful to my teachers, coaches and parents for their support,” says Kanhiaya, who has also represented India in floor ball, a newly introduced sport in the country.

National medallist skater Jashanbir Singh scored 95% in boards. He is a student of Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, Mohali. Jashanbir had won two gold medals in under 17 School National Games last year. He said his ability to focus and deal with pressure while performing in a big competition gave him an edge when it came to studies. “I only used to study for a few hours after practice, but I would focus really hard and get more done in less time. I was also very calm during the exams,” says Jashanbir, who wants to be an engineer.

National-level tennis player Radhika Vasudeva scored 91.4% in the board exams. Radhika, a student of Delhi Public School, has played in the Khelo India Youth Games and won many titles at the All-India level tournaments.