CBSE Class 10 results: Chandigarh government schools continue to improve results

The government schools of Chandigarh have continued to improve their score for the second consecutive year in the Central Board of School education (CBSE) Class 10 examination results this year.

In the results declared on Wednesday, a total of 8,541 government school students successfully marked a pass percentage of 77.18. Students from 93 government high and senior secondary schools appeared in the CBSE Class 10 exams this year.

Among those who appeared in the exams, 41 students secured above 90% marks. The pass percentage improved by 1.91% this year in comparison to the performance of government schools in the previous academic year.

The pass percentage of government schools in 2019 was 75.27%; a jump of 26.76 % was witnessed from the previous year. In 2017-18, only 48.51% of the students had managed to pass.

VIJETA OF GMSSS-22 OVERALL TOPPER

With a score of 96.8%, Vijeta, a student of GMSSS-22A stood first in Class 10 among students of government schools in Chandigarh. She is followed by Gaurika, a student of GMSSS-16, who scored 96.6% marks.

Moreover, of the total 93 government high schools and senior secondary schools in the city, five schools—GMSSS-16, GGMSSS-18, GMSSS-21, GMSSS-33 and GMSSS-37B—have given 100% results this year. Also, 26 schools have managed to score 90% or above pass percentage this year.

Many schools located on the city’s outskirts have managed to achieve good results this year including GSSS-Khuda Lahora with 90% pass percentage and GMHS-Khuda Jassu with 95.38% pass percentage.

According to CBSE, 76.07% of the boys studying in the city’s government schools passed, while the pass percentage of girls was 78.21% this year.

Moreover, 6,473 students have appeared from independent schools of Chandigarh and they have managed to get 96.82 pass percentage while JNV in Chandigarh managed to get 100% result this year.

WHAT WORKED

Director school education, Chandigarh, Rubinderjeet Brar, said, “The improvement in the score of government schools is due to increased supervision by senior officials of the department. Many new recruitments in government schools have been made in the last year and teachers have been timely promoted. The introduction of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) has helped us as well.”