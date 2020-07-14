CBSE Class 12 results: Panchkula region has better pass percentage than Chandigarh

Over 1.06 lakh (1,06,324) students appeared in Panchkula region, of which over 98,000 (98,374) passed (92.52 pass percentage). Girls performed better with 95.04% pass percentage as against 90.56% boys. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With a 92.52 pass percentage, Panchkula region comprising Haryana and Himachal Pardesh has fared better than Chandigarh region in the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the results of which were announced on Monday.

Chandigarh region, which includes Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir has a pass percentage of 92.04 %.

Panchkula stood sixth at the national level while Chandigarh bagged the seventh spot. Both the regions have scored higher than the national average of 88.78%.

Over 1.06 lakh (1,06,324) students appeared in Panchkula region, of which over 98,000 (98,374) passed (92.52 pass percentage). Girls performed better with 95.04% pass percentage as against 90.56% boys.

A similar trend was seen in Chandigarh, with 94.39% girls passing against 90.09% boys. About 98,166 students sat the exams in this region, of which 90,356 passed, including 42,085 girls out of 44,856.

The percentage of those getting compartment has come down to 5.58% in Panchkula from 7.28 % in 2019, whereas 6.14% (6,024) got a compartment in Chandigarh.

Kendriya Vidyalayas do well

The Kendriya Vidyalayas performed exceptionally well, with a 99.80 pass percentage in Panchkula and 98.63 pass percentage in Chandigarh.

This was followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas with pass percentage of 99.69 in Panchkula and 98.41% in Chandigarh.

Girls do better than boys

The pass percentage of the union territory of Chandigarh was 92.58 % , of which 94.60% were girls and 90.90% were boys. About 17,621 students appeared in the exam here, of which 16,314 passed.

In Ladakh, 387 students wrote the exams, of which 232 were girls and 155 boys. Of them, 363 passed (pass percentage of 93.80%). Girls had a pass percentage of 95.26% and boys 91.61%.

In Haryana, 97,161 students gave the exams, including 42,371 girls and 54,790 boys. Of these, 89,739 passed (pass percentage of 92.36%). With a pass percentage of 94.90%, girls did better than boys (90.40%).

In Himachal Pradesh, 9,163 students wrote the exams, including 4,224 girls and 4,939 boys. Of these, 8,635 passed (pass percentage of 94.24%). Girls had a pass percentage of 96.47% and boys 92.33%.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 6,771 students wrote the exams, including 2,929 girls and 3,842 boys. Of these, 6,511 passed (pass percentage of 96.16%). Here too girls did better with a pass percentage of 97.71% as against boys, with 94.98%.

In Punjab, 73,387 students appeared, including 33,422 girls and 39,965 boys. Of these, 67,168 passed (pass percentage 91.53%). Girls with a pass percentage of 94.04% did better than boys (89.42%).