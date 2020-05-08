CBSE EXAMINATION: 1,000 evaluators to check answer sheets at home

Sections
Updated: May 08, 2020 23:38 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 1,000 evaluators in Chandigarh will check the answer sheets of the board classes from their home, as per Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines.

CBSE has instructed that a bag of 200 answer sheets will be prepared, which would be provided to each examiner. The stipulated time to check those sheets will be a week. Keeping the secrecy factor in mind, the students’ identities will be kept hidden from the evaluator. Another bag can be provided after a week, as per the requirement. The whole task will be completed in Chandigarh with the help of UT regional officers and CBSE coordinators.

Apart from the regular teachers who will check the answer sheets, the head examiner (HE) and assistant head examiner (AHE) will be responsible for the evaluation work in the city schools.

To distribute the sheets, the chief nodal supervisor (CNS) will form a route plan and arrange the vehicles to transport them to the examiner’s house. The aim will be cover more routes by one vehicle to reduce the number of staff required for the work.



Earlier, evaluation was done in the examination centres in the presence of the head examiner and assistant head examiner.

