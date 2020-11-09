Centenary celebrations: Punjab Engineering College declares winners of distinguished alumni awards

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh, on Monday, announced the four winners of this year’s distinguished alumni awards during the virtual commencement ceremony of its centenary celebrations.

Professor Subhash Chander Handa, Akshai Kumar Runchal, Manmohan S Kalsi, and Jarnail Singh were announced as the distinguished alumni 2020.

The institute introduced a Young Alumnus Award this year to recognise the outstanding services of an alumnus below 40 years of age. Chakshu Kalra, who completed his BTech in materials and metallurgical engineering from PEC in 2004, was announced the awardee for the same.

The institute presents distinguished alumni awards annually. This year, it received over 100 nominations from its alumni from around the world, whose screening and selection had been done by two committees of PEC.

Professor Subhash Chander completed his BSc in civil engineering in 1963. He retired as a professor from the civil engineering department of IIT Roorkee in 2004. He is the founder of Roorkee’s ‘Anushruti Academy for the Deaf’.

Akshai Kumar Runchal completed his BSc (honours) in mechanical engineering in 1964. He is the founder and director of the CFD Virtual Reality Institute.

Manmohan S Kalsi, who completed his BSc (honours) in mechanical engineering in 1967 from the institution, is the founder and president of Kalsi Engineering. He has more than 35 patents registered in his name.

Jarnail Singh, BSc engineering (honours), who graduated in 1970, played major roles in improving the government services and public administration at national and state levels.