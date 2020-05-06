Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Central food material for April not distributed in Punjab: Harsimrat

Central food material for April not distributed in Punjab: Harsimrat

Harsimrat said there were reports from across the state that even though the central relief for May had also reached the state, the previous ration had not been delivered to them

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:27 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday alleged that the central food relief material for April has not been distributed to the people in Punjab.

In a statement, Harsimrat said there were reports from across the state that even though the central relief, including wheat and pulses, for May had also reached the state, the previous ration had not been delivered to them.

“Negligible amount of ration has been distributed. This despite the fact that one lakh tonnes of wheat and 6,000 tonnes of pulses have been received from the Centre by the state for 1.4 crore people, which is half the population of Punjab,” she said.

Alleging political bias in the distribution of the relief material, Harsimrat said the Congress leaders were putting pressure on the district authorities to distribute the relief to their supporters first instead of distributing it on merit.



She asked the state government to start distribution of the food material without any further delay.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
May 06, 2020 21:44 IST
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
May 06, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

34 students stranded in Bengaluru to reach Haryana by May 10
May 06, 2020 22:35 IST
Tipplers resist desperation, maintain order outside liquor shops in Haryana
May 06, 2020 22:34 IST
Stop exodus of migrant labourers: Bajwa to Punjab CM
May 06, 2020 22:32 IST
Three held for killing Delhi cop, his friend
May 06, 2020 22:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.