Central support meagre, says Punjab health minister

He said despite requests by him and finance minister Manpreet Badal, the Centre has not released adequate funds to Punjab

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:22 IST

By Hindustan Times, Pathankot, Hindustan Times Pathankot

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said the central government has provided a meagre support of Rs 71 crore to the state to fight against Covid-19.

“Despite the little support from New Delhi, Punjab is fighting the pandemic with full might and is able to contain it,” said Sidhu, who reviewed the facilities at various hospitals and Covid-19 isolation facilities here.

Talking to the media, he said despite requests by him and finance minister Manpreet Badal, the Centre has not released adequate funds to Punjab.

Over the sudden surge in the cases of Covid -19 in Punjab in the recent past, Sidhu, “Initially, the cases were under control, but with the return of Punjab natives from other parts of



the country, the cases saw a sudden spike. But our people have the right to return back and we cannot turn our face away from them.”

Later in Gurdaspur, Sidhu claimed that best arrangements have been made for the Hazoor Sahib returnees in the state and effective treatment is being provided to those pilgrims who have been found coronavirus positive.

Sidhu said that sampling of the all Nanded returnees will be completed by Wednesday evening.

