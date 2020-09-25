Centralised bed allotment for Covid patients: Chandigarh admin to form coordination, screening committee

The UT administration will be forming a coordination and screening committee of doctors to facilitate centralised allotment of beds for Covid-19 patients.

The committee will screen all the cases and decide allotment of beds in all three government medical institutions: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

REVIEW MEETING

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, on Thursday, in the Covid-19 review meeting, said, “This will help prevent patients from running from one hospital to another in search of beds.” He asked Arun Gupta, principal secretary, health, to device a method to form such committee.

During the meeting, Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, informed that two dialysis machines had been kept aside for Covid positive patients who want regular maintenance dialysis. Dr BS Chavan, director-principal, GMCH-32, stated they had conducted 686 tests, of which 423 were RT-PCR and 263 antigen. “The average positive result was around 21%,” he added.

Dr G Dewan, director, health services, stated that there was an improvement in the city’s health condition since only 9% of the samples taken by them tested positive. The doctors informed the administrator that around 2,000 persons are currently home quarantined in the UT and are being regularly monitored through the control room.