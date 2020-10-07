Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Centre appoints Justice (retd) SS Saron chief commissioner of gurdwara elections

Centre appoints Justice (retd) SS Saron chief commissioner of gurdwara elections

The appointment is being seen as an important step in the direction of holding elections to the mini-parliament of Sikhs, the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Justice SS Saron retired from the Punjab and Haryana high court three years ago. His appointment has been approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file photo)

The Centre has appointed Justice (retd) SS Saron as the chief commissioner, gurdwara elections.

His appointment has been approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Tuesday.

The appointment is for two years, extendable by one year.

Justice Saron retired from the Punjab and Haryana high court three years ago.

The appointment is being seen as an important step in the direction of holding elections to the mini-parliament of Sikhs, the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Its members were last elected for a five-year term in 2011.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Oct 07, 2020 11:16 IST
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
Oct 07, 2020 11:05 IST
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
Oct 07, 2020 12:00 IST
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Oct 07, 2020 11:37 IST

latest news

How can govt claim it has no info on Mallya extradition: Sena
Oct 07, 2020 12:12 IST
IPL Preview: Unsettled KKR to try out their luck against rejuvenated CSK
Oct 07, 2020 12:09 IST
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
Oct 07, 2020 12:07 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: Sena to contest 50 seats, will field candidate against ex-police chief
Oct 07, 2020 12:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.