Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore at a war room meeting on Sunday decided that the UT administration will be following the Centre’s guidelines on managing domestic fliers and foreign returnees.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “Asymptomatic domestic passengers can go home and will self-monitor health for 14 days. Screening will be done, details of passengers will be kept and undertaking taken from them at the airport.”

Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. People with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to a dedicated Covid facility. Those with mild symptoms will be tested and given the option of isolation at home or at a quarantine facility.

Those returning from abroad will now be quarantined in a hotel for seven days, tested, and if found Covid-negative, will be allowed to self-quarantine at home for the next seven days. Earlier, the directions were to quarantine the foreign returnees in a city hotel for 14 days.

So far, 44 people have come home from other countries in May. After a gap of two months, Chandigarh international airport is ready to resume domestic operations with a schedule of 13 domestic flights, seven of which will start from Monday, two on May 27 and four on June 1. These flights will connect seven destinations — Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Leh, Bangalore, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

Mohali admn issues guidelines too

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan issued orders that all passengers belonging to Punjab shall be tested on landing at the Chandigarh airport.

They will be required to undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. In case the test returns positive, they will be shifted to an isolation facility.