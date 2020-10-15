Centre tells Chandigarh administration to improve daily Covid death rate

The central government asked the administration to step up monitoring of those in home quarantine. (Reuters/Representative Image)

The central government reiterated the need to bring down the daily Covid death rate and step up monitoring of those in home quarantine even as it appreciated the UT administration for doing well on parameters such as recovery rate and active case rate over the fortnight during a review meeting chaired by the Union home secretary on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by UT adviser Manoj Parida and senior UT officers. “The Union health ministry representatives stressed on reducing the daily death rate in the city, which at 2.5% is on the higher side,” said a senior UT official, requesting anonymity.

Parida said the UT’s recovery rate was 90% and every twelfth citizen had been tested. “Around 90,000 people have been tested against a population of around 11 lakh. Earlier, the average positivity rate was around 300-400, now its 70-80,” Parida said.

On the death rate, Parida said, “Unlike other states and Union territories where people in home quarantine have succumbed to the disease, no such cases have been reported in Chandigarh. Also, most deaths in the city took place after the 70-hour period of hospitalization. All of which indicates access to healthcare facilities was made available to patients on time, and all critical patients were identified.”

The home ministry representative also stressed on bolstering awareness campaigns with the festival and winter seasons approaching.

“The administration has launched the Janandolan Covid-19 appropriate behaviour campaign’, which underlines the need to follow safety precautions diligently amid the pandemic,” Parida said.