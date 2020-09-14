Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Centre to review Chandigarh’s Covid preparedness

Centre to review Chandigarh’s Covid preparedness

The administration has, in turn, sought a team of medical experts from the Centre to guide it in containing the spread of the disease.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 02:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the city, the Centre is expected to review the union territory’s preparedness on Tuesday.

“A review meeting will be held with the secretary of home ministry through video-conferencing on Tuesday to discuss the evolving situation,” said a senior UT health officer, wishing not to be named.

In just two weeks of September, the city has reported more cases (3,645) than the total number of cases reported in the month of August. In the last seven days, the 300 daily-case mark was crossed at least three times.

This prompted authorities to direct the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to convert the Infosys Foundation Sarai into a hospital for Covid patients.



The last time that the Centre had asked the UT administration to bring more areas under the containment zones, restrictions were imposed in 24 more areas across the city. The Centre had also directed UT to create more quarantine centres.

The administration has, in turn, sought a team of medical experts from the Centre to guide it in containing the spread of the disease.

Officials said a two-member team, constituting a professor-rank community medicine expert from PGIMER and a deputy director-level officer of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had made rounds of the Covid hospitals in the city and also held several meetings with the UT director health services. However, no report has been submitted thus far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4
Sep 14, 2020 01:42 IST
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 22:56 IST
Israel to reimpose nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
Sep 14, 2020 01:52 IST

latest news

Eight-fold rise in weapon seizures on Indo-Pak border in Punjab this year
Sep 14, 2020 02:23 IST
Centre to review Chandigarh’s Covid preparedness
Sep 14, 2020 02:20 IST
Two youth held for stealing mobile phones in Chandigarh’s Manimajra
Sep 14, 2020 02:15 IST
Chandigarh man duped of ₹2.13 lakh by woman
Sep 14, 2020 02:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.