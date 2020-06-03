Sections
Challans worth more than Rs 50 lakh issued during Unlock 1.0 in Ludhiana

Challans worth Rs 15.18 lakh for various offences were issued in a single day on June 2, says DC Agrawal

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The district administration has intensified the drive against those violating lockdown 5.0/ unlock 1.0 norms and issued challans worth more than Rs 50 lakh so far in the district. Challans worth Rs 15.18 lakh were issued in a single day on June 2, he added.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said a total of 5,563 challans worth Rs 12.9 lakh were issued to people for not wearing masks and 2,171 challans worth Rs 2.2 lakh were issued to people for spitting in public and two persons were found violating home quarantine rules, and they were fined Rs 1,000 each.

Agrawal said if any person comes out of his/her house for purchasing essential commodities without wearing a mask, then strict action would be taken against him.

He stated that any relaxation in curfew would be given under strict protocol and people would have to follow it.



He said challans could be issued by SDM, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, sub registrar, police officials or gazetted officials. He said the amount collected from challans was being deposited at the civil surgeon’s office here.

