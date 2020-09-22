Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 1,146 new students apply in second round of counselling for admission in Class 11

Chandigarh: 1,146 new students apply in second round of counselling for admission in Class 11

A total of 5,784 forms were received, out of which 4,638 forms were filled by students who wanted to change their stream or school

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per data collected by the UT education department, 1,146 new candidates filled forms for admission to Class 11 in government schools in the second round of counselling. The last date to submit the forms ended on Monday evening.

The second round of counselling was held between September 18 and September 21. A total of 5,784 forms were received, out of which 4,638 forms were filled by students who wanted to change their stream or school, and had then applied in the second round.

Total 2,123 seats were vacant for this round—380 are for science stream, 179 for commerce, 981 for humanities and 583 for other vocational courses. A total of 14,726 students had applied for the 12,815 seats in the first round of counselling July 20 and August 3.

The new students will have to create an account online and pay ₹130 as registration fees. The final list of the second round of counselling will be put online on September 25. After verification, students will have to deposit their fees and documents between 11am on September 29 and 5pm on September 30. Students of the general category will have to pay ₹1,500 while those of the reserved categories will have to pay ₹800, subject to final adjustment after the schools reopen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Sep 22, 2020 00:19 IST
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 23:30 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Sep 22, 2020 00:20 IST

latest news

‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’
Sep 22, 2020 02:30 IST
Mass suspension of MPs not a first
Sep 22, 2020 02:23 IST
Baghel inaugurates flight services from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad
Sep 22, 2020 02:17 IST
Polls in India pose a formidable challenge amid Covid-19: CEC
Sep 22, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.