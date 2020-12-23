Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 36-year-old man ends life

Chandigarh: 36-year-old man ends life

Police said the deceased was an alcoholic and his wife had divorced him

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image

A 36-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, hanged himself to death at his home on Tuesday evening.

The deceased’s family members said that he locked the room and hung himself from the hook of the ceiling fan. Then, they broke the door open, and removed the body.

Police rushed him to GMCH-32 where he was declared brought dead. Police said the deceased was an alcoholic and his wife had divorced him. His 10-year-old daughter was staying with him.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated at Mauli Jagran police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Repealing laws not a solution, but govt ready for amendments: Hisar MP
by HT Correspondent
Uddhav Thackeray puts Maharashtra officials on maximum alert
by Faisal Malik
Mumbai-based NGO asks Maha govt to act against environmental violators
by Neha Tripathi
Protesting farmers show black flags to Haryana CM in Ambala
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.