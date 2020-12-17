Sections
Chandigarh ADC, two SPs transferred

Additional deputy commissioner Nazuk Kumar, a 2016 batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Mizoram

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three senior officials, including additional deputy commissioner Nazuk Kumar, have been transferred from Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and two Indian Police Service (IPS) officials have been transferred from the city on Union home ministry orders received on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner Nazuk Kumar, a 2016 batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Mizoram. She was also holding the charges of additional registrar Cooperative Societies, secretary, Red Cross Society, director-cum-special secretary technical education, and director, information technology.

Vineet Kumar, who was holding the charge of superintendent of police, city operations, and commandant, home guards, has also been transferred to Mizoram, while Neha Yadav who was SP, economic offences wing, crime against women and cyber crime investigation cell, has been moved to Arunachal Pradesh.

