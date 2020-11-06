Sections
Chandigarh administration bans sale, use of firecrackers

The ban came into immediate effect and will remain in force till further orders.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Polluted atmosphere created by bursting of firecrackers can increase the risk of spread of Covid-19 infection, says the administration’s order. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UT administration on Friday imposed an immediate ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the city until further orders.

The decision was taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this, no permits will be issued for the sale of firecrackers, though a draw of lots was held on Tuesday.

UT adviser Manoj Parida, in his capacity as chairman, disaster executive committee, State Disaster Management Authority, issued orders to the effect, stating, “These directions are issued as a containment measure to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to polluted atmosphere created by bursting of firecrackers.”

Any violation of the order will invite penal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions as applicable.

