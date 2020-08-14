Chandigarh administration honours frontline Covid warriors

This time, UT is only rewarding those who helped in the fight against the pandemic. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

For their contributions in the fight against Covid-19, as many as 19 frontline warriors have been awarded commendation certificates by the UT administration. The awardees include doctors, nurses and other supporting staff from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16.

Apart from this, 196 Covid warriors, including personnel from different departments of the administration, municipal corporation, non-governmental organisations (NGO), and private citizens will also be awarded the commendation letters.

UT adviser Manoj Parida, said, “This year, we have decided to give commendation certificates only to those who contributed in the fight against the pandemic.” He added, “IAS and IPS officers of the UT administration have decided not to have any commendation certificate for their Covid work by stating that it is part of their normal duty.”

Every department was given a quota and a committee set up for this purpose selected the names to be recommended. Of the total, 172 corona warriors are from government sector, 33 from NGOs and religious institutions, and 10 private citizens.

KNOW THE WARRIORS

The frontline Covid warriors awarded the commendation letters include Dr Rashmi Ranjan Guru, junior resident and Gurvinder Longia, senior OT technician from PGIMER. From the GMCH-32, Dr Dasari Harish, Covid-19 nodal officer, Dr Avinash Abhaya, associate professor, anatomy, Dr Mehak Trehan, post graduate junior resident, medicine; Dr Swati Dahia, post graduate junior resident, medicine; Dr Himani Gupta, post graduate junior resident, ENT and Parveen Kaur, nursing officer.

From GMSH-16, Dr Parmjit Singh, deputy medical superintendent; Dr Amandeep Kang, senior medical officer; Dr Vandana Bhatia; Saveeta Rani, lady health visitor (LHV); Sulochna, nursing officer; Rahul Dutt, lab technician; Shivcharanjit, LHV; Parvinderjit Kaur, LHV; Ram Avtar, driver; Vinod Kumar, ward servant; and Vishal Kumar, safai karamchari, have been recommended for the certificate.