Chandigarh administration owes MC ₹10 crore in property tax

Chandigarh administration owes MC ₹10 crore in property tax

Around 150 buildings of the UT administration have been put on the defaulters list of the municipal corporation (MC) for owing the civic body more than ₹10 crore in unpaid...

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

To recover the amount, a notice has been issued to the executive engineer of the UT engineering department, under whose jurisdiction these buildings fall. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Around 150 buildings of the UT administration have been put on the defaulters list of the municipal corporation (MC) for owing the civic body more than ₹10 crore in unpaid property tax.

To recover the amount, a notice has been issued to the executive engineer of the UT engineering department, under whose jurisdiction these buildings fall. The dues are pending for the period between 2004 and March 2020.

The MC has also started issuing notices to the Estate Office; UT Press Trust; State Transport Authority (STA); hockey stadium, Sector 18; swimming pool, Sector 23; traffic police lines, Sector 29; Sector 35 and 37 civil dispensaries; Government Model High School, Sector 38; sports complex, Sector 42; several anganwadi centres; Lake Club; CLTA tennis stadium; roller skating rink; Karuna Sadan, Sector 11; 19 police stations; Bal Niketan: Old Age Home, Kendriya Pustakalaya; ISBT Sector 17; and others.

The electricity department alone owes MC a property tax of ₹35.5 lakh. If the pending dues are not deposited in time, these buildings will be sealed, said an MC official requesting anonymity.

