Chandigarh administration plans to reduce syllabus for Classes 1 to 8 in govt schools

The move is aimed at reducing the course load of students amid the lockdown. Many students are already facing an added challenge as they don’t have the facilities to attend online classes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To reduce the course load of students amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the education department is planning to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1 to 8 in government and aided schools of Chandigarh.

For Classes 9 to 12, the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has already announced a 30% reduction in the syllabus.

District education officer (DEO) Harbir Anand said, “We are planning to reduce the syllabus for Class 1 to 8 to minimise the load of students in the lockdown.”

A committee, comprising school heads, teachers and education department officials, will be constituted to recommend the sections of the syllabus that can be omitted this year.

Schools in Chandigarh have been closed since March and many students have been facing an added challenge as they do not have the facilities to attend online classes.

WORK FROM HOME FOR SCHOOL STAFF

The teaching and non-teaching staff in government and aided schools of Chandigarh have been allowed to work from home till July 31. The communication regarding this was issued by the district education office on Wednesday following the directions of school education and literacy department of the Union ministry of human resource development.

For the smooth conduct of online teaching, the district education office has also allowed the school heads to call teaching and non-teaching staff to school, in case of urgent work.