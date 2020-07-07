Chandigarh administration reverts to 50% staff on rotation at UT secretariat

An education department office at the UT secretariat sealed after its nine employees tested positive.

Only a month after it allowed 100% staff at the UT secretariat in Sector 9, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday reintroduced rotational duties.

Now, only 50% staff will be allowed at the secretariat on any given day. Employees have been asked to come to office on alternate days, and work from home on the remaining days.

The decision comes after nine employees of the education department working in the additional deluxe building of the secretariat tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days. The office of the education department was closed and staff was asked to work from home and stay in home quarantine.

The administration has also been facing flak for its failure to ensure social distancing among its staff posted in the secretariat. Employees have complained that it is impossible to maintain social distance norms in the crowded office rooms.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the administration on March 20 had mandated only 50% employees to attend office on rotational basis. However, on June 8, under the Centre’s Unlock plan, government departments were allowed to call 100% staff to office.

As per the fresh order issued by the UT personnel department to all departmental heads in the secretariat: “In order to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19, the officers/officials will attend the office of UT secretariat, alternatively on the dates (sic).”

A monthly roster of duty for Group B, C and D staff has been prepared and circulated along with the order. The order specifies the dates on which different sets of officials will come, and others work from home.

The officials working from home on a particularly day as per the roster have to be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times. They will have to attend office, if called for any exigency of work.

RESTRICTIONS ON PUBLIC DEALING IN UT OFFICES ON THE CARDS

The UT administration is actively considering reducing and restricting public dealing hours in its offices. The decision will particularly impact offices such as the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), where a large number of people visit on a daily basis.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said: “Even though people have been asked to come after taking appointment, they throng the offices without it. A final decision on restricting public dealing hours will be taken on Wednesday.”