Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administration takes up faulty ventilator issue with Centre

PGIMER had reported faults in the ventilators provided by the UT administration under the PM CARES fund

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Central government had provided 20 ventilators to the UT administration out of which 10 each were provided to PGIMER and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, which were installed at its south campus in Sector 48 hospital. (HT FILE)

After the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) reported faults in the ventilators provided by the UT administration under the PM CARES fund, the latter has raised the issue with the central government.

Central government had provided 20 ventilators to the UT administration out of which 10 each were provided to PGIMER and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, which were installed at its south campus in Sector 48 hospital.

“We have received the report from the specialists of the PGIMER where 10 ventilators had been installed. Based on that, we have written to the Government of India and they will probably get them replaced from the manufacturer concerned,” a senior UT official, requesting anonymity, said.

UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta confirmed that the administration had written to the central government based on the report provided by PGIMER.



Earlier, PGIMER had communicated to GMCH, citing their internal findings stating that ventilators were not of standard quality. Based on this communication, GMCH had formed a panel for checking the quality of the equipment available with them.

Prof BS Chavan, director-cum-principal, GMCH, said, “The ventilators installed in GMCH are from different manufacturers than those provided to the PGIMER. However, we are still checking them for faults. Two of them are working fine. The final report will be submitted in a few days.”

