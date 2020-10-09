Chandigarh administrator asks education secretary to discuss physical school attendance with parents

In Thursday’s war room meeting, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the education secretary, Sarpreet Singh Gill, to hold talks with parents over physical attendance of students in schools.

This comes after the Union ministry of home affairs as per Unlock 5.0 gave a go ahead for schools to open for academic consultations for students of classes below 9.

Currently, the consultations are being held for students of Class 9 and above with the mandatory consent form from parents. While the government schools have 1,500 to 2,000 students attending, the numbers are not as encouraging in private schools. Attendance is not compulsory and online teaching is still on.

Director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We had instructed the principals of government schools to hold online parent-teacher meets to discuss the idea with the parents. They have also been asked to provide data regarding attendance since September 21, which is being collated.”

The final decision to partially open schools from October 15 for the rest of the classes will be taken by the Chandigarh administration after determining how many parents agree to the arrangement and after monitoring the Covid situation in the city.