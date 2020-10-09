Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administrator asks education secretary to discuss physical school attendance with parents

Chandigarh administrator asks education secretary to discuss physical school attendance with parents

Attendance is not mandatory at present

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In Thursday’s war room meeting, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the education secretary, Sarpreet Singh Gill, to hold talks with parents over physical attendance of students in schools.

This comes after the Union ministry of home affairs as per Unlock 5.0 gave a go ahead for schools to open for academic consultations for students of classes below 9.

Currently, the consultations are being held for students of Class 9 and above with the mandatory consent form from parents. While the government schools have 1,500 to 2,000 students attending, the numbers are not as encouraging in private schools. Attendance is not compulsory and online teaching is still on.

Director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We had instructed the principals of government schools to hold online parent-teacher meets to discuss the idea with the parents. They have also been asked to provide data regarding attendance since September 21, which is being collated.”

The final decision to partially open schools from October 15 for the rest of the classes will be taken by the Chandigarh administration after determining how many parents agree to the arrangement and after monitoring the Covid situation in the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 09, 2020 00:15 IST
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
Oct 08, 2020 23:52 IST
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Oct 08, 2020 23:56 IST
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
Oct 09, 2020 00:07 IST

latest news

Hockey India ensuring Covid-19 is not a setback in India’s Tokyo Olympic dream
Oct 09, 2020 00:42 IST
DC Predicted XI vs RR: Iyer set to retain winning combination
Oct 09, 2020 00:42 IST
Mumbai Police accuse Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’
Oct 09, 2020 00:40 IST
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, mental health helpline launched by Mumbai civic body gets 16K calls
Oct 09, 2020 00:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.