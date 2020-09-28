Sections
Chandigarh administrator for strict action against protesters violating Covid safety norms

Opposition parties have scaled up protests in the city after the Presidential accent to the farm bills

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Congress marching towards Punjab Raj Bhawan during a protest on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With caution being thrown to the wind during protest rallies related to new farms Acts, Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday instructed police to take strict action against those violating Covid-19 safety protocols.

In the review meeting held on Monday, Badnore directed the director general of police to ensure that there is no spread of coronavirus due to the gathering of a large number of people at such political demonstrations.

Opposition parties have scaled up protests in the city after the Presidential accent to the bills, with the Congress holding one of Monday.

Its Chandigarh unit president, Pardeep Chhabra, led a foot march and tractor rally towards the Punjab Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to Badnore against the new legislations. Chhabra said: “Every time, the BJP has come to power, it has passed draconian laws against the interests of government employees and youth, and now it has targeted farmers, who are the backbone of India.”

